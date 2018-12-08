Fox News

It’s a level of violence so brutal, it is almost unfathomable. ”A couple of years ago, citizens around the world were utterly shocked by the beheadings and immolation murders perpetuated by ISIS. Thiscaught me by surprise,” Joshua Fruth, a former military and intelligenceofficer and consultant on transnational threat networks, told Fox News.”Because these tactics have been perpetuated by Sinaloa for some time.” Fruthwas referring to the multibillion-dollar cartel that continues to operate fromMexico and throughout the United States, despite the fact its accused leader,Joaquin ”El Chapo” Guzman, stands trial in a Brooklyn, NY courtroom. Fruth saidthe cartel’s horrific tactics include the injection of adrenaline and othersubstances that affect the central nervous system of its victims, “whichkept them awake to enhance the responses of pain receptors during slow,prolonged torture.” These tactics are used on women and children, Fruthsaid, including “family members or rivals or snitches, to elicitinformation and sow fear. These cartels have a history of sexually assaultingthe family members of their target, and forcing the target to observe.”

