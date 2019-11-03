Metro.co.uk:

Shocking photos have emerged showing live pigs being used as crash test dummies in China. Fifteen pigs between 70 and 80 days old were starved for 24 hours before being strapped into children’s car seats and placed in high-speed simulations Seven of the animals were killed on impact – while the others only survived just six hours after the test, scientists wrote in a study published this year. The terrified pigs suffered a range of injuries including ‘abrasion, contusion, laceration, bleeding and fractures’. Peta has now written to the Institute for Traffic Medicine in China in a bid to stop the practice from happening.

