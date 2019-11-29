THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The “fake university” ICE sting at the center of many outraged tweets from Democrats was originally launched under President Barack Obama in 2015.

ICE announced on Wednesday that the agency had arrested 90 more illegal immigrants posing as students as part of a sting operation that offered noncitizens status as students at a phony university in a “pay to stay” scam. In total, the sting operation has resulted in visa fraud charges and deportations for around 250 illegal immigrants.

Many Democrats took to Twitter to condemn President Trump and ICE for using a fake university in their raid. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the operation was grounds to “abolish ICE.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren called it “cruel and appalling.” Several people blasted Trump and his administration specifically for dreaming up the fake university operation.