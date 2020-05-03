New York Post:

An Atlanta mall saw massive crowds gather Saturday to buy the new Air Jordan sneakers after lockdown restrictions were lifted, according to a report.

Shoppers packed close to form lines that wrapped outside Greenbriar Mall on Saturday to get their hands on the new Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers, news station 11Alive reported.

Video posted to social media showed people waiting to get into the mall and then again outside of the shoe store Jimmy Jazz.

“Everyone I talked to was in line for a new Air Jordan 5 that sold out online,” tweeted NBC producer Charlie Gile.

The sneaker frenzy comes after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp allowed shelter-in-place orders to expire and encouraged businesses to reopen.

