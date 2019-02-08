NEW YORK POST:

Chilling photographs captured the moment two pedophiles were executed in front of a large crowd in Yemen’s port city of Aden for raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy.

Wadah Refat, 28, and Mohamed Khaled, 31, were convicted by a court of abducting Mohamed Saad, dragging him into one of their homes and sexually assaulting him in May 2018, the UK’s Daily Star reported.

“After the rape, they could not silence the cries of the child who begged for help, one of them grabbed a knife and cracked his neck,” the sentencing judge said.

A 33-year-old female relative of one of the accomplices also was sentenced to death for helping to dismember the child’s body, but her public execution was postponed because she is pregnant, according to The Mirror.

After being marched at gunpoint to the execution site, the two brutes were offered some water by a doctor before they were ordered to lie face-down on a blanket.

Two men then stood over them, pointed AK-47s at their backs and opened fire as a large throng cheered in the background.