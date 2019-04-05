BREITBART:

Former Colorado Gov. and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate John Hickenlooper said Friday that he will support legislation to establish a commission to study reparations for black Americans if elected president.

John Hickenlooper was brutally filibustering on saying he would sign a bill into law if it got to his desk on reparations, after his hallow talk about supporting a Commission study.



“Yes or No” some in the crowd yelled to answer instead of dancing around #NAN #NANConvention pic.twitter.com/eUzsYqhaIf — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) April 5, 2019

Hickenlooper endorsed the measure while speaking at the four-day conference of the National Action Network, the civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton. The MSNBC host asked whether Hickenlooper would sign such a bill as president, and when he began to equivocate, the crowd became agitated, with one audience member crying out: “Yes or no!”