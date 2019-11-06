NEW YORK POST:

A former agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration has been accused of taking at least $250,000 in bribes to protect his drug-dealing pals with ties to the Buffalo Mafia, officials said.

Joseph Bongiovanni was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo federal court on an 11-count indictment charging him with conspiracy, accepting bribes, obstructing justice and providing false statements, WKBW reported.

He was released on $250,000 bond and was ordered to surrender his passport.

“By using his badge as a shield to protect both himself and others engaged in criminal activity, the defendant disregarded the rule of law and undermined our system of justice,” said James Kennedy Jr., the US Attorney for the Western District of New York.