Croatian President Zoran Milanović has criticised his county’s military aid to Ukraine and claimed that Crimea will never return to Kyiv, likening the region to the situation in Kosovo.

The Croatian president, who heads a NATO member state, commented on his country’s military aid to Ukraine this week, countering Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who has been supportive of Kyiv in its continuing fight against Russia.

Milanović claimed that the actions of the west were “deeply immoral” and stated there was no solution to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, arguing that German tanks being sent to Ukraine would push Russia toward China, Reuters reports.

“It is clear that Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine,” The Croatian president said and claimed that there were double standards among western nations who recognize the independence of Kosovo from Serbia.

“We annexed Kosovo. The international community, including us,” he said and added, “It was not an annexation, it was a kidnapping, part of Serbian territory was taken away.”

Milanović clarified that he was not questioning Kosovo but the concept “where you think you can do anything when it suits you, but if the other side does it, then it’s a crime.”

