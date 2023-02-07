NY Post

Critics are slamming Disney as “woke” and “anti-white” over an episode of a kids show that features a song covering the history of slavery in the US and the need for “reparations.” The backlash stemmed from a Juneteenth episode of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” a reboot of the popular early aughts cartoon that airs on Disney’s streaming service Disney+. A clip from the episode that’s been making the rounds on social media shows characters singing a tune about how America has “still not atoned for” slavery and systemic racism. “Slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for,” the animated characters chanted from a stage.

This is a scene from a Disney+ kids cartoon called The Proud Family



Blatant anti-white propaganda pic.twitter.com/3mJT7jbvEr February 5, 2023

The clip was shared by the “End Wokeness” Twitter account with the caption “Blatant anti-white propaganda.”

