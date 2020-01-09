THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar’s assertion that President Trump is waging unjust “economic warfare” against Iran served as fuel for her critics, who were quick to point out her support for sanctions on other countries in the Middle East.

“This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare,” the Minnesota Democrat said Wednesday following Trump’s address to the nation on Iran. “They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!”

She was responding to Trump’s announcement that he will not seek to escalate the international conflict with Iran following the country’s attack on a pair of U.S.-Iraqi airbases in Iraq. He did, however, promise to introduce new “punishing” sanctions against the world’s “largest state sponsor of terror.”

“For far too long, all the way back to 1979, to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond,” Trump said. “Those days are over.”