SF GATE:

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles Times editorial called for the renaming of Orange County’s John Wayne Airport because of the legendary actor’s racist viewpoints. And now a columnist at the Orange County Register has renewed those arguments.

Like the LA Times, the Orange County newspaper’s award-winning Metro columnist David Whiting cited Wayne’s publicly quoted hostile statements about African Americans, Native Americans and the LGBTQ community as sufficient reason to give the airport a new name.

“When it comes to plastering someone’s name on an international airport that sees nearly 1 million passengers a month, there must be careful, considered and continued thought,” Whiting wrote. “What was OK in 1978 when supervisors named JWA is not necessarily OK in today’s world — and perhaps it never should have been acceptable.”

(Note: It was actually 1979 when county supervisors voted to rename the airport in honor of Wayne. In 1982, the county added a nine-foot-high statue of Wayne to the airport; it now sits on the lower level of the airport’s Riley Terminal.)

While Whiting said he is “troubled” when he thinks about the implicit honor in naming the airport after Wayne, “For many people it’s worse. Being forced to buy and carry around an airline ticket that unavoidably honors someone’s racism is an insult.”