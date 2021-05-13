The Savage Nation on twitter:

The NAZIS did not begin by gassing 6 million JEWS. The NAZIS began by defamation of the Jewish People; slowly led to the GAS CHAMBERS. current debasement of White people with FASCIST ‘race theory’-SIMILAR TRAJECTORY

Racist Critical Race theory is being pushed on your kids in school; Bi-racial child forced to admit his white privilege, family sues school district; There are more slaves today than at any time in history; CRT will lead to a socialist/communist nation or worse, a race war; Asians are the strongest voices against CRT.