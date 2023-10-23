Crisis, What Crisis? Biden Enjoys Breezy Beach Walk as Middle East Explodes

Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists — and Joe Biden is at the beach pic.twitter.com/uQDmIbFTYo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2023

President Joe Biden has been seen in pictures and videos enjoying a weekend of walks on Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as Hamas terrorists pushed their campaign of destruction against Israel and the U.S. placed additional troops on prepare-to-deploy orders to the Middle East.

One short clip shows the octogenarian and first lady Jill Biden strolling the Atlantic beachfront on Sunday while a reporter off screen asks him about the release of Americans being held hostage by Hamas.

Biden cheerily waves towards the reporter but does not stop to answer questions before continuing his seaside perambulation.

“Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists—and Joe Biden is at the beach,” the RNC Research group posted on X, formerly Twitter, in recording the exchange.

