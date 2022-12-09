The Hillary Challenge: Can you make it all the way through this video without jumping out a window? pic.twitter.com/JYjQ7RAAwg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 9, 2022

She can cackle but can she sing?

Hillary Clinton will give the American public a taste of her vocal abilities when she performs Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Katy Perry’s “Roar” in a new episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke, joining her daughter Chelsea in a group rendition with stars Vanessa Williams and Amber Ruffin.

Carpool Karaoke will feature Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in a new episode that is set to debut Friday, according to a report from The Wrap.

The former first lady and her daughter are expected to use their Carpool Karaoke appearance to promote their latest effort — the AppleTV+ docuseries Gutsy, which features mother and daughter interviewing “gutsy” women –including a transgender “woman” and a drag queen — who are leaders in their respective fields.

