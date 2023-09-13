Criminals In Washington Are Intentionally Crashing Into Vehicles To Carjack Them

Just when you thought you’d seen it all: now, criminals are intentionally wrecking vehicles in order to carjack them, according to a new report from KIRO7.

Bellevue Police in Washington are alerting motorists to a new carjacking tactic taking place in their jurisdiction, the article says.

Officers responded to an attempted carjacking near the crossroads of Bel-Red Road and 156th Avenue Southeast in Bellvue, Washington, around 2:30 a.m. on a recent Friday.

The carjacking victim had reported a minor crash with a white Kia and said that upon exiting his vehicle to assess the damage, two individuals emerged from the Kia, brandishing guns and demanding his car keys.

