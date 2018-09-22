NEW YORK POST:

Veteran professors at the Manhattan school renowned for training future crime-fighters ran a lawless den of depravity called “the swamp,” where they allegedly used and sold drugs, and “pimped” out and sexually preyed on students, according to two women at the center of a widening scandal at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The shocking allegations are now under criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the state Inspector General, The Post has learned.

After the paper first revealed two weeks ago that formal sex-harassment complaints against four professors were being probed by the taxpayer-funded CUNY school, the two alleged victims decided to go public.

In exclusive, hours-long interviews with The Post, the accusers shared their formal complaints and described how the charismatic CUNY profs targeted them as vulnerable undergraduates and lured them into their pot-smoking circle of acolytes, only to sexually assault them and attempt to have them sexually service professors at other colleges — and worse.

Naomi Haber, 24, alleges Anthony Marcus, the former chair of the anthropology department, violently raped her when she was a 21-year-old sophomore after a boozy night out at an academic conference in Washington, D.C. in 2015.

“He put his hands around my throat, choked me with both hands and forced himself inside me without warning,” she wrote in a document outlining her allegations that she gave to investigators hired by the public college. “The only thing I could do was to go numb and detach myself from my body.”

Haber, who graduated from John Jay in January with a degree in Language and Culture/Critical Media Studies, said she tried to forget about the rape, and never reported it to police.