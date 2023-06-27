Russian prosecutor claims the investigation against mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin and his allies has been dropped, meanwhile the exact whereabouts of the Wagner boss remains unknown as his troops hand over their heavy military equipment to the Russian government.

Russia appeared to have reneged on its alleged deal with warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin to give him safe passage to Belarus when the state prosecutor said on Monday the investigation was ongoing and he still faces armed rebellion charges. Yet — if the Russian government is to be believed — the bargain may still be observed, with the FSB announcing on Tuesday morning that it had now dropped its investigation, having found no charges to answer.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), which is the post-Cold War rebrand of the infamous KGB, said in a statement per the Kremlin’s wire service TASS that: “In the course of the investigation of a criminal case… on the fact of an armed rebellion, it was established that on June 24 its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime. Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation On June 27, the investigating authority issued a decision to close the criminal case.”

