An analysis of court and police records by Portland’s KGW8 has revealed that Multnomah prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against 59 individuals arrested for crimes during the city’s nightly destructive riots. More than 400 people have been arrested and charged for rioting offenses since ANTIFA-linked street criminals began staging destructive nightly riots in the liberal city, going so far as to attack a federal courthouse with improvised mortars and to riot in the streets armed with improvised explosive devices.

The sum of dropped cases is almost 15% of total arrests made during the nightly riots.

Nine of the criminal cases dropped by Multnomah County prosecutors had included felony charges, including felony riot, arson, and theft. The other fifty cases involve misdemeanor rioting offenses, such as disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, and resisting arrest.

At least one rioter is described as having deployed a molotov cocktail device in the street riots, bragging of his alleged criminal act in discussions with other ANTIFA operatives. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office dropped the case against the alleged arsonist after a grand jury declined to return an indictment.

Liberal Democratic Portland city officials continue to urge the authorities to treat the violent ANTIFA rioters with kid gloves, calling for no more than ‘targeted arrests’ to be made as the gang ransacks buildings, statues, and stages planned attacks on police. The Portland police have largely been called off by city authorities, leaving federal police officers to protect infrastructure such as the Hatfield Federal Courthouse without city support.

