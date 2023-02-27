A criminal charge has been dropped against a woman accused of trying to breach the cockpit of an American Airlines flight after she claimed she was only heading to the bathroom.

Tiffany Miles, 36, was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge of airport obstruction after she allegedly caused an American Eagle Flight 3444 to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday.

But airport police announced Friday that they had tossed the charge after further investigation.

“After continued investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident and review of eyewitness statements, plus in-depth consultation with the Wake County District Attorney, RDU law enforcement have dismissed the [charge],” airport police said in a statement cited by WRAL.

