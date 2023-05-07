Crime family boss Nissim Alperon passed away on Saturday at the age of 68, after a long battle with cancer.

Together with his brother Yaakov, Alperon managed the business of the Alperon crime family, one of the prominent crime families in Israel. His brother was killed in November 2008 after an explosive device was attached to his car and exploded. To this day, those responsible for the assassination have not been caught.

Alperon himself survived many assassinations attempts over the years.

In 2013, nine people were injured in a large explosion that occurred in a vehicle in which he was traveling near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Three of them were slightly injured, while the other six were seriously injured. Alperon himself succeeded in escaping from the site.

