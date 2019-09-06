NEW YORK POST:

Crew members of the California diving boat that killed 34 people when it went up in flames insist that they desperately tried to save passengers, but their efforts were in vain as the blaze overcame the ship, according to new reports.

Jennifer Homendy, who is overseeing the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the deadly Labor Day incident — said the intensity of the fire prevented the crew members from helping the passengers.

“What’s emerging from the interviews [with the crew] is a harrowing story of the last few minutes before the boat was engulfed in flames,” she said. “They felt that they had done what they could do in a very panicked situation.”

At least one crew member told investigators he awoke to a noise when the fire first broke out, according to The Los Angeles Times.