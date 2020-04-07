WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A crew member aboard the hospital ship sent to New York to relieve pressure on medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19. A Navy official told Politico the person is isolated from patients and other crew members aboard the USNS Comfort. The official said it will not prevent the ship from treating patients. The 1,000-bed ship traveled to New York last week to treat noncoronavirus patients as hospitals swelled with those who had contracted the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that President Trump agreed to allow the Comfort to treat people who had the coronavirus after the ship received few patients suffering from other ailments.

