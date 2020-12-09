The Hill:

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced a voluntary contact-tracing app is available to help Californians control COVID-19 spread.

The state has recorded nearly 1.4 million confirmed cases.

Facing a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a new smartphone app available to California residents that will alert people to possible COVID-19 exposures.

The Associated Press (AP) notes that the app is voluntary, likely due to privacy concerns.

“The more people that participate in it, the more that opt in, the more effective this program can be,” Newsom said. “We are hoping there will be enough to make this meaningful.”

The app utilizes Bluetooth data to detect when people are within 6 feet of each other, where the virus is likely to transmit, for at least 15 minutes.

If the person came into contact with the virus, they will receive a verification code from the state health department, which can be used to issue an anonymous alert to other users who might have also been exposed.

