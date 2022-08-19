ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of “what happens if humans live in the metaverse” – and the results are seriously creepy.

The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like humans have merged with VR headsets to become one mutant being.

A metaverse future isn’t totally beyond the realms of possibility as tech companies like Mark Zuckerberg‘s Meta are spending billions on creating virtual worlds.

Zuckerberg thinks a lot of people will eventually be immersed in his virtual world within the next 10 to 15 years, where they will start spending money and living their everyday lives.

The Facebook founder has big plans for the metaverse and wants it to be so good you won’t want to leave.

Zuckerberg previously told tech podcaster Lex Fridman: “A lot of people think that the metaverse is about a place, but one definition of this is it’s about a time when basically immersive digital worlds become the primary way that we live our lives and spend our time.”

