CNBC:

Bitcoin’s plunge intensifies, tanks 30% to $30,000 in single day amid broad cryptocurrency sell-off

Bitcoin plunged to near $30,000, continuing a major sell-off that began a week ago.

The digital currency was down more than 30% on the day to $30,015.02, according to Coin Metrics. It hit as low as $30,001.51 as the selling intensified Wednesday morning. The cryptocurrency hasn’t traded below $30,000 since late January.

Wednesday’s decline extended bitcoin’s loss for the past week to more than 40%.

That means bitcoin has now erased all its gains following Tesla’s announcement that it would purchase $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency. It’s also down more than 50% since hitting a record high of $64,829 in mid-April.

Other cryptocurrencies also plunged on Wednesday. Ether, the digital currency that powers the Ethereum blockchain, was down more than 30% at $2,235, according to Coin Metrics. Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke and has been talked up by Musk, fell more than 30% to about 32 cents.

Additionally, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was experiencing an outage for some users as the coins plunged.

More at CNBC