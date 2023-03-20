Investors who purchased $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds were outraged after Swiss regulators approved a $3.2 billion rescue by rival UBS which left them holding the bag.

Holders of so-called “AT1,” or additional tier 1 bonds, purchased through Credit Suisse were shocked to learn that their investments were wiped out in the deal — a move that some claimed is illegal.

“In my eyes, this is against the law,” Patrik Kauffman, a fund manager at Aquila Asset Management, a firm that invests in AT1 bonds, told the Financial Times.

The “shotgun wedding” sale of the 166-year-old Credit Suisse to its historic arch-enemy is the latest shock to the global financial system — with analysts wondering whether more European banks were due to fall.

Shares of UBS rebounded in European markets on Monday afternoon — reversing an earlier slide. UBS stock was up some 2% in Zurich while Credit Suisse shares cratered by some 60%.

As a result of the deal, UBS has seen its total assets balloon to a whopping $5 trillion.

