A University of Newcastle study has found that people swallow five grams (about 2,000 particles) of microplastics a week, about the amount in a credit card. The plastics can come from clothes, microbeads from toothpastes, or larger pieces of plastic that break down as they’re exposed to the outdoors.

Researchers found the microplastics in everyday food such as beer, shellfish, and salt. But drinking water contains the most plastic at an average of 1,769 microparticles ingested per week per person.

Some states and jurisdictions have initiated bans on plastic items, such as grocery bags, drinking straws, and single-use water bottles, to combat this problem. California and New York have banned plastic grocery bags statewide officially, while Hawaii has a de facto statewide ban.

The New York State Plastic Bag Task Force report stated, “Throughout New York State, plastic bags have become a ubiquitous sight on the landscape. They can be seen stuck in trees, as litter in our neighborhoods, floating in our waterways and as a general aesthetic eyesore of our environment. Single-use plastic bags are a detriment to the health of communities and the environment alike.”