RT.com:

Discover, one of the largest US credit card issuers, has blocked donations to GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding site where supporters of Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse have raised nearly $400,000 for his legal defense.

The financial services company said it terminated payments to GiveSendGo for violating its operating regulations, Forbes reported on Thursday. Discover declined to say what regulations the Christian fundraising site violated, saying it “makes no judgment about customers’ use of their funds” and that as a payment processor, it terminates acceptance only in cases where merchants violate its regulations.

Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund had raised more than $398,000 on GiveSendGo, almost doubling its goal, as of Thursday evening. Supporters will continue being able to make donations using other forms of payment, assuming other credit-card issuers don’t follow suit.

Backers of the 17-year-old Rittenhouse previously had a fundraiser for the teen’s legal defense on GoFundMe, but the mainstream crowdfunding platform deleted the page, saying it violated unspecified terms of service. GoFundMe, which has previously blocked fundraisers for other conservative causes, set terms allowing itself to prohibit activity it deems, for any reason, to be “unacceptable.”

