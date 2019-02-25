BREITBART:

One of the many stars of the box office hit movie “Crazy Rich Asians” said movies and actors should not be nominated for awards solely because of their race, gender, or just to diversify the list of nominees.

While actors and actresses are routinely voicing their support for racial and gender quotas in Hollywood, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh told E!’s Giuliana Rancic that she does not want to see movies and actors nominated for awards just because of their race or gender.

“I think this year there were a few women roles that were really outstanding. And we really need more and more of them,” Yeoh said. “I was just disappointed that there were no women directors nominated. But it’s hard. Because it is so competitive. I think a lot of the time, let’s not nominate because we need to make up the numbers for the gender or the diversity, we have to do it because the movie and all the characters speak for what it is.”