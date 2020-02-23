Zerohedge:

The outbreak of Covid-19 is negatively impacting business aviation networks across South East Asia and the world. However, there’s a new emerging trend that says otherwise. Elites are dodging commercial flights to avoid large crowds. They have opted for private jets, reported the Financial Times, citing data from WingX, a firm that provides market data relating to business aviation flight activity.

While top airline carriers in Asia warn of a significant drop in year-on-year performance in the first half of 2020 amid the virus outbreak in China, South Korea, and Japan, the number of private jet flights between Hong Kong to Australia and North America soared in January by 214% compared with a year ago.

The jump in private jet flights suggests a mass exodus of business elites and their and their families from China, Hong Kong, and surrounding areas, who are getting the hell out of a dodge as the virus outbreak worsens.

“We’ve seen a crazy amount of requests,” Alain Leboursier, sales director at Luna Jets, a private jet broker, told the Times.

