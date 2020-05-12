BESTLIFEONLINE.COM

You’ll Still Be Homeschooling Your Kids This Fall, Dr. Fauci Says

DURING A SENATE COMMITTEE HEARING, FAUCI SAID SCHOOLS REOPENING IN THE FALL IS “A BRIDGE TOO FAR.”

Anthony Fauci, MD, revealed Tuesday morning that a return to school in the fall “would be a bit of a bridge too far,” during a Senate Committee hearing. News of likely continued homeschooling for the next school year will probably be met with groans and frustration by harried parents struggling to balance working from home and also managing remote learning and having their children home 100 percent of the time. Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Republican senator from Tennessee who serves as Chair for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, is leading the hearing on the coronavirus outbreak and the administration’s response. During Tuesday’s hearing, he asked Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to “look down the road three months” in terms of schools reopening. Sen. Alexander prefaced his question with, “Doctor, let’s look down the road three months. There will be about 5,000 campuses across the country trying to welcome 20 million college students, 100,000 public schools welcoming 50 million students.” He then asked, “What would you say to the chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, or the principal of a public school about how to persuade parents and students to return to school in August?”

