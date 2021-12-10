The New York Post:

Video resurfaces of new Biden US attorney berating news crew

Newly confirmed US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins confronted and berated a TV crew early this year when they attempted to interview her about a possible road rage incident.

Video of Rollins yelling at the WFXT-TV crew resurfaced this week after she was confirmed by the Senate along partisan lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie.

Rollins’ meltdown stemmed from an incident that took place on Christmas Eve of last year at the South Bay Center mall in the Dorchester section of Boston. A woman named Katie Lawson alleged that Rollins, then district attorney of Suffolk County, confronted her when Austin tried to merge in front of Rollins when exiting the parking lot.

“She pulled her car about three inches from my car and said, ‘Do you want me to write you a ticket? Because I’ll write you a ticket,’ put on the sirens, put on the strobe lights for like, probably a couple of seconds,” Austin claimed to WFXT.

More at The New York Post