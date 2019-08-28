NEW YORK POST:

A crazed triple homicide suspect ran naked through a Virginia town while trying to evade police on Tuesday, according to local reports and video of the chase.

The suspect, 19-year-old Matthew Bernard, allegedly killed his mother, sister, niece and a dog Tuesday morning in Pittsylvania County, near the border with North Carolina, WZTV reported.

Bernard’s sister was married to minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens, who played for a team in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, ESPN reported.

After the killings, Virginia state police began searching for Bernard, whom authorities said was believed to be armed with a rifle and dangerous.

Police caught up with the suspect Tuesday afternoon as local media outlets were preparing for a press briefing about the deadly incident.