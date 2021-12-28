NY Post

‘Karen’ who slapped Delta passenger is ex-‘Baywatch’ actress Patricia Cornwall

The woman caught on video slapping a passenger aboard a Delta flight last week was revealed as a one-time NFL cheerleader and former small-time actor with a role in “Baywatch.” Patricia Cornwall, whose stage name is Patty Breton, was charged with assault on Monday for a wild mid-flight tirade that went viral on social media. A federal criminal complaint filed in Georgia detailed the fracas that erupted on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta last Thursday. Cornwall, according to the affidavit, was trying to return to her seat from the restroom when she asked a flight attendant with a beverage cart that was blocking the aisle for help finding her seat. The flight attendant asked Cornwall to find a vacant seat until the beverage service was complete. “What am I, Rosa Parks?” Cornwall snapped back, according to the court docs, garnering the attention of the victim. The man, who felt Cornwall’s comments were out of line, told her that she “isn’t black … this isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus,” according to the affidavit.

