Crazed attacker stabs NYC man to death in front of wife, cops say

A crazed attacker stabbed a Bronx man to death in a broad daylight attack in front of his wife — who tried in vain to protect him, cops said. 

Nathaniel Rivers, 35, had just parked his car around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at East 205 Street and Decatur Avenue in Norwood when 19-year-old Franklin Mesa approached him and began exchanging words with him, according to police and neighbors.

Mesa then suddenly plunged a knife into Rivers’ chest, cops said, mortally wounding the dad of one, who was well-liked in the neighborhood.

“He best person in the world,” said a 50-year-old neighbor who gave her name as Sunshine. “He would give you the shirt off his back. Whatever you needed he would help you with. He was that kind of a person.” 

After the stabbing, Rivers’ wife then grabbed a pry bar and hit Mesa with it to fight him off, cops said. Mesa still managed to run off, leaving his victim gravely injured.

