Crash victim targeted by heartless thieves in Wild West-style robbery on LA freeway in broad daylight

A startling video showed a group of brazen car thieves rob a man on the side of a Los Angeles highway in broad daylight after intentionally running the victim off the road.Four criminals wearing dark clothing and masks were captured racing out of a black Dodge Caravan toward a wrecked black Alfa Romeo sedan on the eastbound side of I-10 around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to KTLA.“Hands up,” one of the highway robbers yells at the victim as the robbers rush toward him.The unidentified victim put his hands over his head and got on his knees as the men began ransacking the disabled sedan, video recorded by a nearby driver showed.“I got it,” one of the robbers appears to shout as he pulls something from the front seat.The thieves continued to search frantically through the car as other drivers slowed down to watch the scene.One driver jumped out of their vehicle to get a closer view and record the Wild West-style robbery.The victime is seen putting his hands up in the air as the thieves rush over to steal from his wrecked car.

