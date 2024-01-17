Cracks appear in EU as Germany is blasted by France for pledging £6billion aid to Ukraine

Germany has been blasted by France for pledging £6 billion worth of aid to Ukraine in 2024, suggesting that cracks are appearing in the European Union.

Thierry Breton, France’s representative to the European Commission, attacked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for unilaterally sending the funds to Kyiv, rather than through the EU’s European Peace Facility weapons fund.

‘We see that Germany is trying to go solo, it hasn’t fooled anyone, and in particular it is trying to stop supporting the European Peace Facility,’ Mr Breton said on Monday.

His comments came after Scholz took to X (formerly Twitter) following a phone call with US president Joe Biden, in which he pledged to continue supporting Kyiv.

‘President Biden and I agree: we want to continue to provide Ukraine with financial, humanitarian, and military support,’ wrote Scholz.

