Alexandria, VA – Today, CPAC announced they have sent a letter to the Chief Executives of DirecTV and AT&T, urging DirecTV to reinstate Newsmax on its platform. We are deeply concerned by the latest actions from DirecTV to cancel Newsmax, especially given the high ratio of left-leaning channels that DirectTV supports to right-leaning ones on the platform. The removal of Newsmax directly targets conservatives, the single largest underserved market of information consumers in the United States. “On behalf of CPAC and our conservative activists across America, we believe DirecTV should reinstate Newsmax. The cancelation of Newsmax is another example of woke CEOs, tech oligarchs, government bureaucrats, and left-wing activists have engaged in information warfare to silence those with whom they disagree.” – Matt Schlapp, CPAC Chairman. The full letter can be read here.