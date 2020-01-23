New Hampshire Union Leader

A coyote choked to death by a Kensington dad after it attacked his son Monday was rabid — and it might not be the only rabid coyote in the area, state officials said. “Based on all the evidence we have collected and in talking with several people who recently reported seeing coyotes acting erratically, we don’t believe this is the only coyote in the Exeter area that may have rabies,” Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan said in a statement Tuesday. Jordan said the Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Laboratory confirmed the coyote was infected with the rabies virus.

