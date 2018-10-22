KRON4

Cow’s milk is allegedly a symbol used by white supremacists, according to PETA. In a recent statement, the animal advocate organization explains that dairy milk has been the drink of choice for supremacists because “the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings.” According to PETA, “some people might be surprised to learn that cows used by the dairy industry are slaughtered after about five years because their bodies are so spent from being kept constantly pregnant.” Peta links this concept to white supremacy by saying cows are controlled by humans, similar to the mindset of a white supremacist.

