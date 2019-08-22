L.A.TIMES

A Cal State Fullerton employee has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a retired university administrator, authorities said Thursday. Chuyen Vo, 51, was taken into custody at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in his Huntington Beach home and is being held without bail, Fullerton police said at a news conference. Officials say he attacked Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, in a campus parking Monday, killing the former budget director who had returned to Cal State Fullerton as a consultant. Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus did not disclose the relationship between Vo and Chan but said the victim had been targeted. Chan was stabbed multiple times inside his car, which was parked in a campus lot. He was bleeding from his head and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

READ MORE AT THE L.A.TIMES