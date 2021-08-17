Biz Pac Review:

“I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd,” read the email returned to the network, further instructing media to contact other press officers in her absence.

How convenient the timing of President Joe Biden going on vacation and White House press secretary Jen Psaki taking a break from her duties.

The Taliban routed Afghanistan in a matter of hours and have a firm grip on power as President Ashraf Ghani beat a hasty retreat on Sunday, reportedly fleeing from the presidential palace in Kabul for Uzbekistan claiming he wanted to “avoid bloodshed” — likely his own.

While Afghanistan crumbles and Kabul experiences sheer panic, with thousands of Americans still in the country, Biden is on vacation at Camp David, which prompted Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., to refer to him as “commander-in-absentia.” At the same time, Fox News reported that it had sent questions to Psaki’s White House email address Sunday morning only to receive an auto reply.

President Biden has been largely silent amid the humiliating scenes coming out of Kabul, where the Taliban took control of the presidential palace as the mad scramble to evacuate Americans from the U.S. Embassy continues. In a display of Obama-like weakness, the administration begged the Taliban for mercy until they can evacuate.

The president insisted that this was not another Vietnam, yet helicopters were seen throughout the day ferrying personnel to Kabul airport, which has devolved into an absolute madhouse with thousands of frightened Afghans swarming the facility in the hope of finding a way out.