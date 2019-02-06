THE WASHINGTON POST:

Last month’s incident involving the boys from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School at the Lincoln Memorial may be over — but the legal battle has just begun.

Attorneys for Covington junior Nick Sandmann made a splash this week when they sent letters to 54 news outlets, lawmakers, celebrities, media figures and Catholic institutions asking them to preserve information related to the episode and warning of a possible lawsuit.

“There was a rush by the media to believe what it wanted to believe versus what actually happened,” attorney Todd McMurtry told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Libel and defamation cases are notoriously difficult to win, but Mr. McMurtry is working with famed attorney L. Lin Wood of Atlanta, who represented the family of 1996 murder victim JonBenet Ramsey as well as Richard Jewell, the falsely accused Olympic Park bomber.

“I think the whole fighting-back part benefits Sandmann in some way, to restore his reputation in the court of public opinion as well as in the court of law,” said Clay Calvert, who teaches media law at the University of Florida.