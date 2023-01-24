COVID; The Truth Your Government is HIDING from you. With The Great, Pioneering Scientist & Physician, Dr. Kelly Victory

First, Savage breaks down alarming data that could explain a possible link between the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein and the increase in sudden deaths and increased excess mortality accelerating each year. Then, Dr. Kelly Victory returns to reveal the latest shocking data on COVID-19 vaccinations. Victory exposes the way Big Pharma controls medical journals, media, and the public. What have the Twitter Files revealed about the pharmaceutical industry’s influence on public discourse? Why are the vaccinated more susceptible to the new COVID variant? Hear about the startling study on athletes and the COVID vaccine. Could we see a class action lawsuit against the COVID manufacturers? What risks did the manufacturers know about before rolling out the vaccine? What does the data tell us about the vaccination’s link to skin disorders, autoimmune responses, and other diseases? Is there an interaction between other vaccines and the COVID vaccine? What can people do to protect themselves NOW?

Reparations: I Won’t Pay A Dime

BIDEN PAPERS PLANTED? with Ben Weingarten

Should we be “compassionate” or “militant” conservatives?

Speaker of the House of Ill Repute with Jeff Rovin

THE ONLY BLACK MAN at an all WHITE FUNERAL & other memories

The Winter of Our Discontent (episode #506)

THE EDGE OF WORLD WAR 3? with Col Douglas Macgregor

THE IMPORTANCE OF FATHERHOOD (episode #501)

Bonus Podcast: Savage Slams Larry David and Alec Baldwin

THE PLASTIC CONSERVATIVE (episode #498)

SAVAGE’S THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

 COOKING THE PERFECT  TURKEY

Join now!

You may like these posts