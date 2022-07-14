Covid-19 infections continue to rise in the UK, despite the government’s plans to live with the disease.

The number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 climbed above 10,000 for the first time since April, reaching 10,658 on July 4, up 36% week-on-week.

An estimated 2.3 million across the UK tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending 24 June, recording a sharp 32% rise from a week earlier.

With a stark rise in infections many may be worried about their risk of catching the virus whether for the first time or again.

Turns out your risk may be significantly lowered depending on the type of blood you have, says research.

Interestingly, DNA testing company 23andMe further bolstered this theory when it was able to link customers and Covid infections among 750,000 people who were diagnosed and hospitalised for Covid-19 – and those with type O blood types were better protected.

