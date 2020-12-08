CBS Local – Philadephia:

RELATED ARTICLE: Joe Biden’s Plan to Beat COVID-19: Biden would “Build a national contact tracing workforce, starting by hiring at least 100,000 Americans and equipping sorely under-resourced public health departments with the resources they need to spot and stop outbreaks.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his frustration with people who aren’t willing to help COVID-19 contact tracers. During a Monday press conference, the New Jersey governor urged residents to cooperate with contact tracers.

“The rate of noncooperation with our contact tracers is now up to a whopping 74% of cases. Quite frankly, this is unacceptable and we need folks to turn that around,” Murphy said. “It is extremely critical for contact tracers to get in touch with the close contacts of those who test positive to help us stop the spread of this virus.”

Murphy said contact tracers are not conducting a “witch hunt,” that they’re just trying to help people.

“We’re only trying to stop the spread of this virus,” Murphy reiterated.

There are more than 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in New Jersey as health officials believe some of the new cases they are seeing are directly related to the Thanksgiving holiday.

New Jersey reported more than 3,500 new COVID cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, new limits for outdoor gatherings are now in place in the Garden State. They have dropped from 150 people to only 25 people.

Indoor youth and high school sports have also been prohibited.

Read more at CBS Local – Philadelphia