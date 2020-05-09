University World News:

A University of Pittsburgh professor on the verge of making “very significant findings” researching COVID-19, according to the university, was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide last weekend, write Carma Hassan and Rebekah Riess for CNN.



The research assistant professor, identified as Bing Liu, was found in his townhouse last Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross Police Department. Investigators believe an unidentified second man, who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in his home before returning to his car and taking his own life. Police believe the men knew each other, but say there is “zero indication that there was targeting due to his [Liu] being Chinese”, according to Detective Sgt Brian Kohlhepp.

