UPDATE Woman shot by law enforcement inside Capitol building has died, NBC News reports

A woman shot by law enforcement as Trump supporters rushed inside the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon has died, according to NBC News.

The U.S. Sun:

ONE person was allegedly shot inside of the Capitol as a MAGA mob stormed the building to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s certification.

A woman was rushed out of the Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon, covered in blood, MSNNC reported shortly after 3pm.

The woman was shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds and in critical condition, according to CNN.

It was not immediately clear whether the injured woman taken out of the building in a stretcher was the same person who was allegedly shot.

A reported shooting emerged as the Capitol was put under lockdown, and the entire city on a 6pm curfew, after protesters broke through a barrier towards the building.

She was among the people who had been protesting in support of Trump, said Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas in a C-SPAN interview.

Read more and watch VIDEO at The U.S. Sun