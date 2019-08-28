THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the state of Idaho must pay for the gender reassignment surgery of an inmate in the Idaho State Correctional Institution.

Transgender Inmate Lawsuit

Adree Edmo, 31, who is incarcerated for having pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy at a house party in 2012, was diagnosed with gender dysphoria the same year. Though biologically male, Edmo identifies as a woman, for which reason the prison has been providing hormone therapy for the past seven years.

“Hormone therapy has not completely alleviated Edmo’s gender dysphoria,” the court said, explaining how the presence of Edmo’s male genitalia nevertheless continues to cause distress. “Edmo testified that she feels ‘depressed, embarrassed, [and] disgusted’ by her male genitalia and that this is an ‘everyday reoccurring thought.'” The court then noted how Edmo purchased underwear “to keep, in Edmo’s words, her ‘disgusting penis’ out of sight.”

After describing in graphic detail Edmo’s multiple attempts to self-castrate, the court argued that failing to provide gender reassignment surgery at taxpayer expense would be a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment. “We apply the dictates of the Eighth Amendment today in an area of increased social awareness: transgender health care,” the court wrote in its conclusion. “We are not the first to speak on the subject, nor will we be the last.”