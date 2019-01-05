BREITBART:

The court-martial of Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward Gallagher began on Friday at Naval Base San Diego. According to numerous media reports and word from his family, Gallagher will plead not guilty to numerous war crimes charges, including indiscriminate fire into civilian crowds and using a knife to kill a captured teenage Islamic State fighter.

Gallagher’s brother Sean told Fox News that Edward looks forward to responding to the charges in court.

“Today’s arraignment is the first time in four months since he was arrested on 9/11 that he will have the ability to refute the false claims made about him in front of a judge,” Sean Gallagher said.

“He’s missed Christmas. He’s missed Thanksgiving. He has a wife and three children that he loves deeply and that miss him sorely. We’re asking for the Navy to see the error of their ways and right the wrong that has been perpetrated against a decorated war hero,” Sean said.

Edward Gallagher’s lawyer Phil Stackhouse said he would request release from confinement in the Naval Consolidated Brig in San Diego while the court-martial proceeds. He was arrested on September 11 at Camp Pendleton while receiving treatment for a traumatic brain injury. He could face life in prison if convicted.